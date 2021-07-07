Kerala reports 15,600 COVID-19 cases; 148 deaths

Source: Reuters

Kerala on Wednesday recorded 15,600 fresh COVID-19cases,pushing the infection caseload to 30,11,694, while 148 fatalities took the toll to 14,108.

As many as 11,629 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 28,89,186 and the number of activecasesin the state to 1,07,925, a state government release said. Malappuram topped in the number of cases (2052), followed by Ernakulam (1,727), Thrissur (1,724), Kozhikode (1,683), Kollam (1,501), Palakkad (1,180) and Thiruvananthapuram (1,150).

Of the new cases, 74 are health workers, 66 had come from outside the state and 14,761 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 699cases, the release said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,50,630 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was found to be 10.36 per cent. So far,2,39,18,742samples have been tested, it said.

There are currently 3,82,843 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 3,58,565 are in home or institutional quarantine and 24,278 in hospitals.