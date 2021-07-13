Kerala reports 14,539 COVID-19 cases, 124 deaths

Kerala logged 14,539 fresh COVID-19 cases and 124 deaths on Tuesday, taking the total infection count to 30,87,673 and the toll to 14,810.

Malappuram reported the highest number of cases--2,115, followed by Ernakulam with 1,624and Kollam, 1,404.

"Out of those found infected on Tuesday, 67 reached the state from outside while 13,582 contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 828 are yet to be traced. Sixty two health workers are also among the infected," health minister Veena George said in a release.

She said 1,39,049 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,46,48,919.

The test positivity rate was 10.46 per cent.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Meanwhile, 10,331 people recuperated from the disease on Tuesday, taking the total cured in the state to 29,57,201. Currently, there are 1,15,174 people under treatment in the state.

There are 3,82,260 people under observation, of whom 24,509 are in isolation wards of various hospitals, the minister said.

There are 196 local self government bodies, where the Test Positivity Rate is over 15 per cent.