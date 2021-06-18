Kerala reports 11,361 new COVID-19 cases, 90 deaths

Kerala on Friday reported 11,361 new coronavirus cases and 90 more deaths, taking the caseload to 27,85,304 and the death toll to 11,833.

A total of 12,147 persons recuperated from the disease, taking the number of those cured to 26,65,354.

Currently, there are 1,07,682 persons under treatment, and 4,69,522 under observation of which 27,905 are in isolation wards of various hospitals. State Health Minister Veena George said 1,11,124 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 10.22 per cent.

Till now 2,17,32,157 samples have been tested.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of positive cases today--1,550, followed by Kollam with 1,422 and Ernakulam with 1,315 cases.

"Of those found infected today, 64 reached the state from outside while 10,667 contracted the disease from their contact.The source of infection of 567 is yet to be traced and 63 health workers are also among the infected," the minister said in a release.

According to the health department, there are 178 local self government bodies with TPR over eight per cent, 633 LSGs with TPR betweeneight and 20 per cent, 208 LSGs with TPR between 20 and 30 per cent and 16 LSGs with over 30 per cent TPR.