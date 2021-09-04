Kerala registers 29,682 fresh COVID-19 cases; slight dip in TPR at 17.54%

Kerala continued to report a high number of COVID-19 infections, with 29,682 cases and 142 deaths on Saturday, while the Total Positivity Rate saw a slight dip.

The numbers took the total affected in the state to 41,81,137 and the fatality count to 21,422. The TPR stood at 17.54 percent, as compared to 17.91 on Friday.

The state has been consistently posting high numbers over the past few days, accounting for a bulk of the infections reported nationwide.

Among the districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of cases-- 3,474, followed by Ernakulam with 3,456 and Malappuram with 3,166.

Meanwhile, 25,910 people recuperated from the disease on Saturday, taking the total cured in the state to 39,09,096 .

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters that 1,69,237 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,22,34,770 and that the TPR was 17.54 percent.

The health department, in a release, said 185 people found infected today arrived in the state from outside and 28,008 contracted the disease through their contacts. The source of infection of 1,357 people was yet to be traced.

Among the infected were 132 health workers, it said. Currently, there are 2,50,065 persons under treatment in the state.

There are 6,03,968 people under observation in the state, of whom 33,441 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.