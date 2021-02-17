Kerala records 4,892 fresh COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

Kerala logged 4,892 new COVID-19 cases, including 24 health workers, and 16 deaths, taking the total caseload to 10.16 lakh and the toll to 4,032 on Wednesday.

A total of 69,953 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 6.99 per cent, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said The tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 10,16,848. A total of 1,07,71,847 samples have been tested so far.

"Out of those infected today, 90 reached the state from outside while 4,497 contracted the disease through their contacts. The source of infection of 281 persons are yet to be traced. Twenty four health workers are also among the infected," Vijayan said at a press meet.

With the discharge of 4,832 people, cumulative recoveries have risen to 9,51,742.

Currently, there are 60,803 active cases in the state. Among the districts, Kollam reported the highest number of cases at 552, followed by Pathanamthitta with 546, Ernakulam 519 and Kottayam 506.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

A total of 2,57,415 people are under observation out of which 9,431 are in isolation wards of various hospitals, Vijayan said.

Two more regions were added to the list of hot spots, taking the total to 432.