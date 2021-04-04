Kerala records 2,802 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Kerala added 2,802 new COVID-19 cases and ten more deaths on Sunday, pushing the infection count to 11,35,233 and the toll to 4,668. A total of 2,173 people recuperated from the disease today, taking the total cured in the state to 11,02,359.

There are 27,893 people under treatment and 1,42,854 under observation of which 4,403 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

The State health department said the government has tested 45,171 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 6.20 per cent.

The state has tested 1,33,54,944 samples till now.

Among the districts, Kozhikode reported 403 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Ernakulam with 368 and Kannur (350).

"Out of those infected on Sunday, 132 reached the state from outside while 2,446 contracted the disease through their contact. The source of infection of 208 is yet to be traced and 16 health workers are also among the infected," a department release said.

Currently there are 359 hotspots in the State.