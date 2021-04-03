Kerala records 2,541 cases, 12 deaths: Health Department

Representative image (Image: AP)

Kerala reported 2,541 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Saturday, pushing the caseload to 11,32,431 and death toll to 4,658.

According to the state health department, 1,660 people recuperated from the disease today, taking the tally to 11,00,186.

Currently, there are 27,274 people under treatment and 1,42,761 under observation of which 4,306 are in isolation wards of various hospitals, a release said. The state tested 44,779 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 5.67 per cent.

The state has till now tested 1,33,09,773 samples.

Kozhikode reported the most number of cases on Saturday--568, followed by Ernakulam with 268 and Kannur (264).

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"Out of those found infected today, 108 reached the state from outside, while 2,261 contracted the disease through their contacts and 11 health workers are also among the infected," the release said. Currently there are 357 hotspots in the state.