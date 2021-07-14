MARKET NEWS

Kerala records 15,637 COVID-19 cases, 128 deaths

Of the new cases, 66 are health workers, 57 had come from outside the state and 14,717 were infected through contact, with the source of contact being not clear in 797 cases, the release said.

PTI
July 14, 2021 / 08:22 PM IST

Kerala on Wednesday recorded 15,637 fresh COVID-19cases,pushing the infection caseload to 31,03,310, while 128 deaths took the toll to 14,938. As many as 12,974 people have been cured, taking the total recoveries to29,70,175 and the number of active cases in the state to 1,17,708, a state government release said.

Malappuram accounted for the highest number of cases (2030), Kozhikode (2022), Ernakulam (1894),Thrissur (1704), Kollam (1154), Thiruvananthapuram (1133) and Palakkad (1111).

In the last 24 hours, 1,55,882 samples were tested, taking the total number so far to 2,48,04,801. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 10.03 per cent.

There are currently 3,92,170 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 3,67,560 are in home or institutional quarantine and 24,610 in hospitals.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
