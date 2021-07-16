Kerala records 13,750 fresh COVID-19 cases, 130 deaths

Representative image: AP

Kerala logged 13,750 new COVID-19 cases and 130 deaths on Friday, taking the infection count to 31,30,833 and the death toll to 15,155.

State health minister Veena George said 1,30,390 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 10.55 percent.

Till now, 2,50,60,933 samples have been tested.

Among the districts, Kozhikode reported the highest number of cases--1,782, followed by Malappuram 1,763 and Thrissur 1,558.

"Out of those found infected on Friday, 63 reached the state from outside while 12,884 contracted the disease from their contact.The source of infection of 725 are yet to be traced and 78 health workers are also among the infected," the minister said in a release.

Meanwhile, 10,697 persons recuperated from the disease, taking the total cured in the state to 29,93,242.

Currently, there are 1,21,944 persons under treatment.

There are 3,97,164 persons under observation in the state out of which 24,847 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

There are 205 local self government bodies with test positivity rate of over 15 percent.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to ease the lockdown curbs on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in view of Bakrid which falls on July 21.

The state government said July 18, 19 and 20 will see less restrictions allowing shops including textile, footwear, electronic, fancy and jewellery to remain open till 8 PM and this is applicable to A, B and C category local self government bodies.

The LSG bodies have been reclassified on the basis of the average (Test Positivity Rate (TPR) for the last seven days. 'A' category includes those LSGs with TPR less than 6 percent while B category have LSGs with 6-12 percent TPR. 'C' category will have LSGs with 12-18 percent TPR and D category includes LSGs with TPR more than 18 percent.