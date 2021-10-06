Kerala records 12,616 fresh COVID-19 cases, 134 deaths

Representative image

Kerala on Wednesday reported 12,616 fresh COVID-19 cases and 134 deaths, taking the infection caseload to 47,51,434 and fatalities to 25,811.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Tuesday was 14,516, which brought the total recoveries to 46,02,600 and the active cases to 1,22,407, an official press release said.

As many as 98,782 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it said.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases with 1,932 followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,703), Kozhikode (1,265), Thrissur (1,110) and Malappuram (931).

The State has been showing a decline in the daily fresh cases after crossing the 30,000-mark post-Onam festival in August.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Of the new cases, 97 were health workers, 49 from outside the State and 12,018 infected through contact with the source of it not clear in 452.

There are currently 3,90,631 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 3,75,306 are in home or institutional quarantine and 15,325 in hospitals.