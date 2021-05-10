Kerala receives 3.5 lakh doses of Covishield

A vial of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which is produced in India and marketed as Covishield (Image: Reuters/Gleb Garanich)

Kerala on Monday received 3.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccineto combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

An Indigo regular flight carrying the Covishield vaccine landed at Cochin International Airport at 11.50 AM, a CIAL spokesman said.

The state government has placed an order for over one crore doses of vaccine to accelerate the vaccination drive in the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the age group of 18-45 would be prioritised in Kerala with people having comorbidities given preference.

"It has been informed that the State will get a small portion of doses this month. So, the vaccination drive for those in 18-45 will be prioritised," Vijayan has said.

He has said the state government would initiate steps to ensure the availability of enough vaccines and take the matter up with the Centre.

The Kerala High Court has also sought information from the Centre on the time-frame in which the state government would get its share of vaccines.