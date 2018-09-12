Kerala rains: Rs 40,000 crore loss as per initial estimate

Kerala has suffered a loss of Rs 40,000 crore as per initial estimates in the rains that ravaged it last month, State Industries minister E P Jayarajan said.

The state would submit a memorandum to the Centre tomorrow seeking compensation based on the preliminary estimated loss, he told reporters here after a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee that reviewed the post-flood situation and relief operations.

However, Jayarajan said the actual loss would go up once the final picture on the damage caused to houses, public property, agriculture and infrastructure emerged.

Representatives of international financial agencies like the World Bank, ADB and IFC were in the state to assess the loss, he said.

"Their visit would be completed in three-four days time, he said, adding that a report was expected from them on September 21 and a decision on getting assistance from these agencies would be taken."

Jayarajan rejected the Congress-led UDF opposition charge that the administration has come to a standstill in the absence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is in the US for treatment.

"Relief operations are going on as planned disbursement of immediate relief of Rs 10,000 to the affected people is almost complete," the minister said.

A total of more than five lakh families have been given Rs 10,000 each till yesterday. He said the relief now needs to be disbursed to the remaining 96,500 families.

It would be completed in two days time, he said. Cleaning of houses submerged in the deluge was almost over, the minister said.

About 6.89 lakh dwellings have been cleaned under the leadership of civic bodies, while 4,857 people are still housed in 122 relief camps. According to officials, 491 people have died in rain-related incidents since May 29.