Last Updated : Aug 11, 2018 12:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kerala rains: Rahul Gandhi urges Congress worker to help people in need

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today expressed concern over the flood situation in Kerala and urged party workers in the rain-battered state to help those in need.

He said the unprecedented rainfall has wrecked havoc in the southern state, destroying property and forcing thousands to abandon their houses.

"Unprecedented rainfall has created havoc in Kerala, destroying property and forcing thousands to abandon their homes.

" I urge each and every Congres worker in Kerala to step up and help those in need. My prayers and thoughts are with the people of Kerala in this difficult time," he said on Twitter.

The floods in Kerala have caused widespread devastation in the state, killing many people.

Twenty-nine people have so far lost their lives in the heavy rains since August 8 and over 50,000 persons have been shifted to relief camps.
First Published on Aug 11, 2018 12:15 pm

