Aug 10, 2020 09:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kerala Rains News Highlights | Death toll in Idukki landslide rises to 49
Low-lying areas in Kottayam and Alappuzha districts of Kerala continued to experience severe floods today, although there was a respite from rains since the morning.
Rains are continuing to lash many parts of Kerala amid India Meteorological Department (IMD) predictions of extremely heavy rainfall in six districts -- Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Alappuzha -- raising concerns of the aggravated flood situation in low lying areas, even as the death toll in the recent massive landslide in Idukki district rose to 48 with 5 more bodies being retrieved from the debris. There is likely to be a reduction in rainfall from August 11, it said.Incessant rains, landslides and opening of shutters of dams across rivers have led to a rise in water levels in rivers and streams in central Kerala, aggravating the flood situation. Catch the LIVE updates here:
Shutters of Pamba dam shut
Death toll in landslide jumps to 48
Muraleedharan raises concern over power crisis in Idukki
NDRF resumes rescue operations in Idukki
Water level at Mullaperiyar reservoir reaches 136 feet
Death toll in Kerala landslide jumps to 43
Kerala Rains LIVE Updates | DG-NDRF: Death toll goes up to 49 while 16-17 people still Missing, Rescue operations ongoing.
Kerala Rains LIVE Updates | CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Idukki landslide: Five more bodies have been recovered, taking the death toll to 48. One body is yet to be identified. 22 people are still missing. (ANI)
Kerala Rains LIVE updates | CM Pinarayi Vijayan on review meeting with PM: I thanked PM for sending NDRF teams to Kerala for flood rescue. I also thanked Centre for help in rescue operations in Rajamala landslide and Kozhikode Plane Crash. A detailed report regarding flood scenario in Kerala will be submitted to Centre. (ANI)
Kerala Rains LIVE updates | IMD: Strength of monsoon westerlies over southern parts of Arabian Sea has reduced since 09th August and Is likely to reduce further during next 5 days. Under this scenario, rainfall activity is very likely to reduce further over Kerala and Karnataka during next 5 days.
Kerala Rains News LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting with chief ministers of six states to review the flood situation today in which he emphasised extensive use of innovative technologies for improving forecast and warning system, the Prime Minister's Office said. The states that attended the meeting to review their preparedness to deal with the south-west monsoon and current flood situation in the country are Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala. (PTI)
Kerala Rains News LIVE Updates | Hundreds of people have been shifted to camps after Kumarakom and Kuttanad areas were affected by the floods.
Crops in hundreds of hectares in Kuttanad 'Below Sea Level Farming System', the only such one in India practising rice cultivation below sea level for the past two centuries, were destroyed due to the breach of bunds due to floods, farmers told news agency PTI.
Kerala Rains News LIVE Updates | Low-lying areas in Kottayam and Alappuzha districts of Kerala continued to experience severe floods today, although there was a respite from rains since the morning. Two deaths were reported from Kottayam district on the day. (PTI)
Kerala Rains News LIVE Updates | The water level at Mullaperiyar reservoir in Idukki district reached 136.40 feet today.
The Idukki district Collector had held discussions with the Collector of Theni in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, with regard to the release of water through the tunnel to Vaigai dam when the water level touched 136-feet mark.
The Kerala government had on Saturday asked the Tamil Nadu government to release water from Mullaperiyar through the tunnel to Vaigai Dam in a phased manner when the water level reached 136 feet in view of heavy rains in Idukki. (PTI)