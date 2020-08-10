Kerala Rains News Highlights | Death toll in Idukki landslide rises to 49

Rains are continuing to lash many parts of Kerala amid India Meteorological Department (IMD) predictions of extremely heavy rainfall in six districts -- Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Alappuzha -- raising concerns of the aggravated flood situation in low lying areas, even as the death toll in the recent massive landslide in Idukki district rose to 48 with 5 more bodies being retrieved from the debris. There is likely to be a reduction in rainfall from August 11, it said.

Incessant rains, landslides and opening of shutters of dams across rivers have led to a rise in water levels in rivers and streams in central Kerala, aggravating the flood situation.