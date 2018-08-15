App
Aug 15, 2018 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala rains LIVE: Red Alert issued in all 14 districts of the state

This blog will keep you updated on the flood situation in Kerala. The IMD has predicted heavy rain during the day.

highlights

  • Aug 15, 04:25 PM (IST)
  • Aug 15, 04:08 PM (IST)

    Nearly 1300 cumecs of water is being released from Cheruthoni dam. People living near Cheruthoni and Periyar rivers have been told to be to be extra cautious.

  • Aug 15, 03:31 PM (IST)

    Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has directed District Collector of Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts to be on high alert in view of heavy rainfall. CM has appealed to concerned district in-charge ministers to review the situation. (ANI)

  • Aug 15, 03:30 PM (IST)

    UPDATE: River water is reaching relief camps in Puthanvelikara and the people will soon have to be shifted to schools in higher places soon.

    Four teams of NDRF will be airlifted shortly for flood water rescue operation in Kerala. They will have FWR equipment and communication equipment, reports the Indian Express. The teams will operate under the supervision of Sh. Vairavnathan, DC and Sh. Shiv Kumar AC. The teams left battalion HQ at 13.40 hrs. They will take off from Pune airport at 16.30 hrs.

  • Aug 15, 03:17 PM (IST)
  • Aug 15, 03:16 PM (IST)
  • Aug 15, 03:16 PM (IST)
  • Aug 15, 03:16 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has suspended its services from Bengaluru to Kerala's Kannanur, Kozhikode and Kasaragod. (ANI)

  • Aug 15, 02:22 PM (IST)

    Kerala govt may start operations at old airport in Willingdon Island

    Since the Kochi airport has been shut till Saturday, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said the state will explore the possibility of landing smaller aircraft at the old airport in Willingdon Island. (IE)

  • Aug 15, 02:13 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Red Alert issued in all 14 districts of Kerala.

  • Aug 15, 02:13 PM (IST)

    (PTI Images)

    ( PTI Images )
  • Aug 15, 02:12 PM (IST)

    (PTI Images)

    ( PTI Images )
  • Aug 15, 02:09 PM (IST)

    (PTI Images)

    ( PTI Images )
  • Aug 15, 02:06 PM (IST)

    The Idukki Dam (PTI)

    The Idukki Dam (PTI)
  • Aug 15, 02:02 PM (IST)

    KSRTC deploys special buses to Kochi

    Since flights to Kochi have been diverted to Thiruvananthapuram, Karnataka State Road Transport Corpoation (KSRTC) has started special services for passengers, who can travel to Kochi by road. (IE)

  • Aug 15, 01:43 PM (IST)

    Water level at Mullaperiyar dam reaches 142 feet

    The water level at Mullaperiyar dam touched 142 feet, its full capacity. Tamil Nadu opened the dam at 2 AM on Wedesnday to release water. This is also significant as the water will now flow to Idukki dam, the next one constructed along the Periyar, reports the Indian Express

  • Aug 15, 12:52 PM (IST)
  • Aug 15, 12:28 PM (IST)
  • Aug 15, 12:25 PM (IST)

    Pampa Manalpuram on the foothills of Sabarimala gets flooded following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Pathanamthitta (PTI)

    Pampa Manalpuram on the foothills of Sabarimala gets flooded following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Pathanamthitta ( PTI )
  • Aug 15, 12:19 PM (IST)

    Heavy rainfall is expected in 12 of the 14 districts of Kerala, and a Red Alert has been issued. In Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram, an orange alert has been issued.

  • Aug 15, 12:11 PM (IST)

    Many trains cancelled or diverted

    A lot of trains have been cancelled or diverted due to major landslides and water-logging. The Railways has also imposed a speed limit on trains along the Thrissur-Aluva stretch, which is among the worst-hit districts, reports Indian Express.

    The authorities have further said that the services will stop its the track are inundated.

  • Aug 15, 12:07 PM (IST)
  • Aug 15, 12:05 PM (IST)
  • Aug 15, 11:49 AM (IST)

    Of the 39 dams in Kerala, 33 have been opened to release water. The IMD has predicted that heavy rains will continue today, with strong winds reaching 60 kmph, in all 14 districts.

    Several districts saw landslides and flooding and over 1,000 people along the Periyar river have been relocated to relief camps.

  • Aug 15, 11:38 AM (IST)
  • Aug 15, 11:37 AM (IST)

    IMD issues red alert for monsoon-hit districts of Kerala

    India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall in most places) for Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasargode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Idukki and Ernakulam Districts till tomorrow.

  • Aug 15, 11:36 AM (IST)
  • Aug 15, 11:36 AM (IST)

    Water level at Idukki reservoir touches 2,398 ft

    The water level at Idukki reservoir is at 2,398 feet of its maximum capacity of 2,403 feet. Water inflow is increasing after the gates of Mullaperiyar dam were opened in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Indian Express reports.

  • Aug 15, 10:57 AM (IST)

    Relief operations are underway

    Residents from villages along the Periyar river are being evacuated. Close to 40 camps have been constructed for 395 families in districts worst hit, reported the Indian Express.

    There are nearly 1,200 people staying at the camps. The CM advised residents of Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts to cooperate with directions issued by District Collectors, and move to relief camps.

  • Aug 15, 10:51 AM (IST)
