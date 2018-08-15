Kerala rains Highlights: Death toll rises to 67; centre assures assistance

Live now
Aug 15, 2018 09:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Death toll rises to 67 with rain fury claiming 25 lives today. 11 deaths were reported from Malappuram.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has sent an email to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K.Palanisamy requesting to reduce the Mullaperiyar water level to 139ft. Vijayan complained that the Tamil Nadu engineers were not cooperating. (Indian Express)
Many trains cancelled or diverted
Water level at Idukki reservoir touches 2,398 ft
Relief operations are underway
Operations on Kochi airport suspended till Saturday, 2 PM
Centre, neighbouring states offer financial assistance and aid
Heavy rains in Kerala: Death toll reaches 40 as torrential rains continue
Rescuers evacuate people from a flood-hit locality, in Thiruvananthapuram (Image: PTI)
Submerged area near Cochin International Airport (Image: PTI)
Narendra Modi had a detailed discussion with Kerala's CM and assured him that the centre is ready to provide any assistance that would be needed.
A column of 13 Garhwal Rifles, led by Captain Rishav Jamwal rescued a total of 23 civilians using modified tubes and utensils from HIL colony in Ernakulam's Eloor region. (Indian Express)
Nearly 1300 cumecs of water is being released from Cheruthoni dam. People living near Cheruthoni and Periyar rivers have been told to be to be extra cautious.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has directed District Collector of Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts to be on high alert in view of heavy rainfall. CM has appealed to concerned district in-charge ministers to review the situation. (ANI)
UPDATE: River water is reaching relief camps in Puthanvelikara and the people will soon have to be shifted to schools in higher places soon.
Four teams of NDRF will be airlifted shortly for flood water rescue operation in Kerala. They will have FWR equipment and communication equipment, reports the Indian Express. The teams will operate under the supervision of Sh. Vairavnathan, DC and Sh. Shiv Kumar AC. The teams left battalion HQ at 13.40 hrs. They will take off from Pune airport at 16.30 hrs.
JUST IN: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has suspended its services from Bengaluru to Kerala's Kannanur, Kozhikode and Kasaragod. (ANI)
Kerala govt may start operations at old airport in Willingdon Island
Since the Kochi airport has been shut till Saturday, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said the state will explore the possibility of landing smaller aircraft at the old airport in Willingdon Island. (IE)
JUST IN: Red Alert issued in all 14 districts of Kerala.
The Idukki Dam (PTI)
KSRTC deploys special buses to Kochi
Since flights to Kochi have been diverted to Thiruvananthapuram, Karnataka State Road Transport Corpoation (KSRTC) has started special services for passengers, who can travel to Kochi by road. (IE)
Water level at Mullaperiyar dam reaches 142 feet
The water level at Mullaperiyar dam touched 142 feet, its full capacity. Tamil Nadu opened the dam at 2 AM on Wedesnday to release water. This is also significant as the water will now flow to Idukki dam, the next one constructed along the Periyar, reports the Indian Express.
Pampa Manalpuram on the foothills of Sabarimala gets flooded following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Pathanamthitta (PTI)
Heavy rainfall is expected in 12 of the 14 districts of Kerala, and a Red Alert has been issued. In Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram, an orange alert has been issued.
Many trains cancelled or diverted
A lot of trains have been cancelled or diverted due to major landslides and water-logging. The Railways has also imposed a speed limit on trains along the Thrissur-Aluva stretch, which is among the worst-hit districts, reports Indian Express.
The authorities have further said that the services will stop its the track are inundated.