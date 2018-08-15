Kerala rains LIVE: Death toll reaches 45, Red Alert issued in 12 districts

Live now
Aug 15, 2018 01:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Water level at Idukki reservoir touches 2,398 ft
Relief operations are underway
Operations on Kochi airport suspended till Saturday, 2 PM
Centre, neighbouring states offer financial assistance and aid
Heavy rains in Kerala: Death toll reaches 40 as torrential rains continue
Pampa Manalpuram on the foothills of Sabarimala gets flooded following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Pathanamthitta (PTI)
Heavy rainfall is expected in 12 of the 14 districts of Kerala, and a Red Alert has been issued. In Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram, an orange alert has been issued.
Many trains cancelled or diverted
A lot of trains have been cancelled or diverted due to major landslides and water-logging. The Railways has also imposed a speed limit on trains along the Thrissur-Aluva stretch, which is among the worst-hit districts, reports Indian Express.
The authorities have further said that the services will stop its the track are inundated.
Of the 39 dams in Kerala, 33 have been opened to release water. The IMD has predicted that heavy rains will continue today, with strong winds reaching 60 kmph, in all 14 districts.
Several districts saw landslides and flooding and over 1,000 people along the Periyar river have been relocated to relief camps.
IMD issues red alert for monsoon-hit districts of Kerala
India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall in most places) for Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasargode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Idukki and Ernakulam Districts till tomorrow.
Water level at Idukki reservoir touches 2,398 ft
The water level at Idukki reservoir is at 2,398 feet of its maximum capacity of 2,403 feet. Water inflow is increasing after the gates of Mullaperiyar dam were opened in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Indian Express reports.
Relief operations are underway
Residents from villages along the Periyar river are being evacuated. Close to 40 camps have been constructed for 395 families in districts worst hit, reported the Indian Express.
There are nearly 1,200 people staying at the camps. The CM advised residents of Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts to cooperate with directions issued by District Collectors, and move to relief camps.
The Pampa Manalpuram on the foothills of Sabarimala was once again flooded in Pathanamthitta, on Tuesday. (PTI)
Water level reaches 141.5 feet at Mullaperiyar dam
As of 10 AM, the water level in Mullaperiyar lake was at 141.5 feet and it is fast approaching its capacity of 142 feet. The dam is maintained and operated by Tamil Nadu. Its shutters were opened after 2 AM in the morning. Kerala is on alert as the discharged water flows to the Idukki reservoir, reports the Indian Express.
Operations on Kochi airport suspended till Saturday, 2 PM
The authorities decided to shut operations on the Kochi airport due to flooding in and around the airport following heavy rainfall and subsequently the opening of dam shutters along the Periyar river. The weather station near the Kochi airport, which is situated near the Periyar river bank, recorded 11mm of rainfall this morning, reported the Indian Express.
Centre, neighbouring states offer financial assistance and aid
Due to the critical situation in the state, the Kerala government has cancelled Onam celebrations this year. The funds usually spent on the occasion will be diverted to relief work.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the state has incurred a loss of Rs 8,316 crore due to the rains this year. The Centre announced immediate assistance of Rs 100 crore for the state. Neighbouring states, meanwhile, including Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, have also offered funds and aid to Kerala.
Many districts in Kerala received heavy rains on Tuesday, causing landslides in Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram. There was flooding in low-lying regions including Munnar and Palakkad. More spells of heavy to very heavy rain are expected today.