Kerala rains LIVE - Centre ready to provide any assistance needed: Modi

UPDATE: River water is reaching relief camps in Puthanvelikara and the people will soon have to be shifted to schools in higher places soon.

Four teams of NDRF will be airlifted shortly for flood water rescue operation in Kerala. They will have FWR equipment and communication equipment, reports the Indian Express. The teams will operate under the supervision of Sh. Vairavnathan, DC and Sh. Shiv Kumar AC. The teams left battalion HQ at 13.40 hrs. They will take off from Pune airport at 16.30 hrs.