Kerala rains: Animal Husbandry sector suffers losses worth lakhs of rupees, says Minister

The animal husbandry sector in Kerala has suffered a loss to the tune of Rs 42.85 lakh so far in the ongoing heavy rains and as many as 40 shelters have been opened to protect animals across the state. J Chinchurani, the minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, said the department already took measures to assess the impact of the monsoon rains and provide necessary assistance to the farmers in the sector.

As per the directions given, control rooms were opened in all districts under the chief veterinary officers and rapid action forces pressed into the service as soon as the rain got intensified, she said on Friday detailing the precautionary measures taken by her department to tackle the situation. Disaster-prone areas had been identified and animals were shifted to secure places, the minister explained.

As many as 575 animals have been rescued and shifted to shelters opened for them by the department across the state. They were being given medical assistance and fodder in adequate intervals, she said.

"It is estimated that farmers in the animal husbandry sector have incurred a loss to the tune of Rs 42.85 lakh so far," Chinchurani said without elaborating. A proposal has already been submitted to the Disaster Management Department seeking immediate compensation to the farmers for the loss, the minister added.