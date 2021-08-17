MARKET NEWS

Kerala: Rahul Gandhi attends review meeting of various development projects in Wayanad

Earlier in the day, Gandhi inaugurated the Farmers' Day Program at the Karassery Panchayat and felicitated farmers at Karassery Bank Auditorium, near here.

PTI
August 17, 2021 / 06:55 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took part in a review meeting to discuss various development projects in his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and gave instructions to expedite the work.

Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to Wayanad, attended the meeting held at the district collectorate here.

"Participated in a review meeting at the Wayanad Collectorate on various development projects. Evaluated the projects that ensure the comprehensive development of Wayanad with Central, State and CSR funds. Instructions were given to expedite the projects," the office of Gandhi in Wayanad tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi inaugurated the Farmers' Day Program at the Karassery Panchayat and felicitated farmers at Karassery Bank Auditorium, near here.

Panchayat President V P Smitha presented the Onakkodi (festive outfits as part of Onam) to Gandhi.

The Congress leader who had arrived in Kozhikode on Monday morning, had met the students from the tribal community, who cracked the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) and had lunch with them.
