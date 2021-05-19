Kerala professor suspended for calling BJP, RSS 'proto-fascists'

According to the news report, CUK first took a stand that the faculty had not said anything that required action. (Representative image)

The Central University of Kerala (CUK), on May 17, suspended assistant professor Dr Gilbert Sebastian, pending enquiry, for reportedly calling the ruling dispensation “proto-fascist” during an online class.

According to a news report by Madhyamam, Sebastian, an associate professor in the Department of International Relations and Politics at CUK, had mentioned India while naming nations that were under fascist rule during an online class on "Fascism and Nazism" in April.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had lodged a complaint against the professor at the central Ministry of Human Resource Department. The ministry directed the Kasargod-based central varsity’s Vice-Chancellor H Venkateshwarlu to launch an enquiry into the matter.

The Vice-Chancellor has set up a three-member committee to look into the allegations of misconduct against the faculty member.

According to the news report, CUK first took a stand that the faculty had not said anything that required action. However, it reportedly changed its stand after ABVP threatened mass mobilisation to protest.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, during an online class on April 19, Sebastian said: “The RSS and its affiliate organisation, together called as the Sangh Parivar meaning the Sangh family (including the BJP) in India can also be considered proto-fascist.”

Sebastian had also criticised the Centre's decision to ship COVID-19 vaccines to other countries at a time when India’s vaccine needs were not met, The New Indian Express report added.

Student organisations such as the Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s Students Federation of India (SFI) and the Congress' National Students Union of India (NSUI) defended Sebastian saying any action against him would amount to infringing on the academic freedom of teachers and students.