Kerala Police to send civil officers for special training at Interpol

Kerala will send two policemen to Interpol headquarters in France for honing their skills in Advanced Malware Analysis.

Software development, testing and malware detection will be tested for the selection.

A civil police officer and an assistant sub inspector will be chosen to work with cyber crime experts in France, according to a report in The New Indian Express.

The prospective candidates for the Interpol training will be finalised by a panel headed by state police chief Loknath Behera. The training is scheduled to be held in August.

Advance training will help in creating a whole new set of opportunities for the policemen to learn and excel in fields of their choice, top police officers said.

SP J Jayanath from Kerala Police IT wing said that immense opportunities will be offered to those policemen who are willing to learn and be part of the cybersecurity force.

The state police is in search for talented policemen who wish to evolve as cyber crime and IT experts.

Jayanath further remarked that "currently the unit is depending on third parties for investigation in various cyber crime cases. Things will be at ease for the police force if they develop an in-party specialised Unit." he said.

Kerala Police is aiming to have a completely IT-enabled system, right from complaint registration to file management and is gradually moving towards it.