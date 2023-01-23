 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kerala opposition leader hopes Centre will allocate more funds for MGNREGA in Union Budget

PTI
Jan 23, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan on Monday expressed hope that the Central government would increase the allocation for the rural job scheme, MGNREGA, in the upcoming Union Budget as it is key to stimulating the country’s economy.

Accusing the BJP-led government of not taking steps to address the issue of price rise, Satheesan said the common people were struggling to make ends meet. ”The price hike is too much…especially in the oil and gas sector. The common people are struggling to meet their two ends. So, we expect some announcement including some Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes (to ease their burden)”, he told PTI here.

He said MGNREGA is an indirect DBT scheme, which is being neglected by the BJP government. ”For the last two, three years… they (the Centre) are trying to decrease the amount allotted for the MGNREGA scheme. It is an indirect Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme. People want more money at this time of recession. They have to spend more money. That will stimulate the economy of the state as well as the country,” said Satheesan, who is also a senior leader of the Congress in Kerala.

Urging the Centre to address the loopholes in the implementation of the Goods and Service Tax (GST), he said Kerala’s income has come down due to its flawed implementation. He said since Kerala is a consumer state, there should have been an increase in the tax collection.