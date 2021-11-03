Kerala one of the best governed states in India as per study: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

File image of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

A study by the Centre for Public Affairs (CPA) has selected Kerala as one of the best governed states in the country, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.

The CM, in a Facebook post, said according to the Public Affairs Index 2021 (PAI) released by CPA, Kerala is one of the best governed states as it has excelled in a number of key areas such as infrastructure, education, health, employment, eco-friendly and all-round development.

The index is based on three criteria – equality, growth and sustainability, the post said. The study also looked at the extent to which the state has excelled in implementation of programs such as the National Employment Guarantee Scheme and the National Health Mission, and also COVID prevention, he said.