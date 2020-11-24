Kerala moves SC for stay on Thiruvananthapuram airport lease to Adani Group

The Kerala government on November 24 moved the Supreme Court (SC) against the Centre's move to lease the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Adani Enterprises Ltd.

The Pinarayi Vijayan government's move comes a month after the Kerala High Court dismissed its petition against the grant of lease.

The government had moved the top court earlier as well but the case was sent back to the high court by the apex court.

Adani won the rights to run five other airports—Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru and Guwahati—through the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) awarded the lease to Adani in February 2019. The Kerala State Industries Development Corporation (KSIDC) had offered the second-highest bid for the airport.

Opposing the award, Chief Minister Vijayan had said the move was "against the wishes of people" and "it will be difficult for Kerala to offer cooperation for implementation of decision".

Calling the Centre's decision to "sell" the airport to a private player a "daylight robbery", state minister Kadakampally Surendran had said that the state government had done everything for the airport.