Kerala mourns passing away of former PM Vajpayee

Kerala mourned along with the rest of the nation the death of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Governor P Sathasivam said the nation has lost one of the most beloved and respected leaders whose charisma stood above political considerations.

"With the loftiest ideals of statecraft, the noblest sense of diplomacy and a masterfully poetic oratory, he was a perfect synthesis of sage-like wisdom and modernism. May his soul rest in peace."

Catch the LIVE updates on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's final procession here.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described Vajpayee as a great parliamentarian, orator and a diplomat who ably presented India's rights in international platforms.

As one of the founding leaders of BJP, he had exhibited skills to take along various groups while leading the coalition government, Vijayan added.