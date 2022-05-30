Kerala monsoon onset on May 29 was subject to fulfillment of meteorological conditions, IMD clarifies

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on May 30 clarified that its predictions about monsoon onset over Kerala on May 29 were conditional, subject to the fulfillment of certain meteorological conditions.

The Met Department tweeted: “IMD reiterates that monsoon onset over Kerala on 29th May 2022 was subject to fulfillment of required meteorological conditions only.” The IMD had on May 29 laid out the conditions that need to be satisfied for the declaration of onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala, such as, if the depth of westerly winds extends up to 4.5 km above mean sea level and/or if the strength of the westerly winds have increased over the southeast Arabian Sea and is about 25-35kmph.

The other conditions that needed to be met were "cloudiness over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of Kerala have increased and the average outgoing longwave radiation (OLR) is about 189.7 W/M2; there has been widespread rainfall activity over Kerala during the past 24 hours and out of 14 rainfall monitoring stations for declaring the onset of monsoon over Kerala, 10 stations have received rainfall of 2.5 mm or more".

However, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra had reportedly said: “The south-west monsoon has set in over Kerala on Sunday, May 29, against the normal date of onset of June 1.”

Notably, the southwest monsoon is considered the lifeline of India's agri-based economy.