App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 09:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kerala Minister lauds Odisha skilled workers' help to flood-hit regions

A team of skilled workers comprising electricians, plumbers, welders and carpenters has been carrying out rehabilitation works since August 23 in worst-affected areas of Aluva and North Paravoor in Ernakulam.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Kerala will never forget the support provided by the skilled workforce that came from Odisha to rehabilitate its flood-affected people, Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan said.

A team of skilled workers comprising electricians, plumbers, welders and carpenters has been carrying out rehabilitation works since August 23 in worst-affected areas of Aluva and North Paravoor in Ernakulam.

The 25-member team of volunteers visited hundreds of houses and establishments ravaged by floods and repaired their wiring, plumbing systems and electronic appliances such as televisions, washing machines, refrigerators, mixers and grinders.

The team also organised camps in Kozhikode and Wayanad districts to provide their service to the affected people. At least 5,300 affected people have been so far helped by the skilled workforce from Odisha, officials said.

Addressing a programme organised near here to honour the volunteers, Ramakrishnan said Kerala will never forget them and their service to the affected people of the state.

They are the messengers of love and kindness and the comfort they provided to the flood-hit people cannot be summed up in words, the minister said.

The unprecedented deluge last month triggered by torrential monsoon rains had left a huge trail of destruction in the state and claimed 491 lives since May 29.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 09:26 pm

tags #India #Kerala #Odisha #T P Ramakrishnan

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.