Kerala Minister lauds Odisha skilled workers' help to flood-hit regions

Kerala will never forget the support provided by the skilled workforce that came from Odisha to rehabilitate its flood-affected people, Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan said.

A team of skilled workers comprising electricians, plumbers, welders and carpenters has been carrying out rehabilitation works since August 23 in worst-affected areas of Aluva and North Paravoor in Ernakulam.

The 25-member team of volunteers visited hundreds of houses and establishments ravaged by floods and repaired their wiring, plumbing systems and electronic appliances such as televisions, washing machines, refrigerators, mixers and grinders.

The team also organised camps in Kozhikode and Wayanad districts to provide their service to the affected people. At least 5,300 affected people have been so far helped by the skilled workforce from Odisha, officials said.

Addressing a programme organised near here to honour the volunteers, Ramakrishnan said Kerala will never forget them and their service to the affected people of the state.

They are the messengers of love and kindness and the comfort they provided to the flood-hit people cannot be summed up in words, the minister said.

The unprecedented deluge last month triggered by torrential monsoon rains had left a huge trail of destruction in the state and claimed 491 lives since May 29.