Kerala Lottery Result: Xmas-New Year Bumper 2020-21 BR-77 winners to be announced today at 3 pm

Kerala Lottery Result X'mas-New Year Bumper 2020-21 BR-77: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce winners of 'Xmas-New Year Bumper 2020-21 BR-77' lottery at 3.00 pm on January 17. Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of the Kerala state lottery 'Xmas-New Year Bumper 2020-21 BR-77' will take home Rs 12 crore. While the second prize winner will get Rs 50 lakh, the third prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 5 lakh.

The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prize winners will get Rs 5 lakh, Rs 1 lakh, Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000, respectively.

Steps to check the 'Xmas-New Year Bumper 2020-21 BR-77' result on January 17:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- keralalotteryresult.net or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 17.1.2021 Xmas-New Year Bumper 2020-21 BR-77' and click on it

> A new page will display 'Xmas-New Year Bumper 2020-21 BR-77' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1 that year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries -- Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami lotteries -- and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.