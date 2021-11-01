Kerala Lottery Result Declared: 'Winwin W-640' lottery winners announced

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967.

Kerala Lottery Result Declared: The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced winners of the 'Winwin W-640' lottery on November 1 at 3 pm and the result can be checked at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of 'Winwin W-640' is WH 334823 and will take home Rs 75 lakh.

The second prize winner is WA 617982 and will get Rs 5 lakh.

The third prize winners are WA 277552 WB 641457 WC 325358 WD 319075 WE 590938 WF 279150 WG 565160 WH 585924 WJ 858800 WK 263905 WL 200529 WM 761513 and will get Rs 1 lakh.

The winners of the consolation prize are WA 334823 WB 334823 WC 334823 WD 334823 WE 334823 WF 334823 WG 334823 WJ 334823 WK 334823 WL 334823 WM 334823 and will get Rs 8,000.

The fourth prize winners are 1798 3178 3650 3764 4659 4952 5014 5676 6341 6418 6436 6559 6637 7352 7840 7940 8537 9974 and will get Rs 5,000.

The fifth prize winners are 1064 3263 3677 4390 5464 6602 6845 9059 9892 9940 ad will get Rs 2,000.

The sixth prize winners are 0614 0849 1501 2020 2205 2212 2340 4682 5930 6387 7396 8459 8557 9959 and will get Rs 1000.

The seventh prize winners are 0096 0303 0315 0360 0447 0449 0958 0991 1016 1144 1331 1713 1842 1903 1923 1981 2041 2059 2378 2528 2541 2690 2906 2965 3028 3039 3867 4120 4516 4553 4572 4651 4837 4869 5035 5104 5118 5233 5291 5316 5322 5377 5474 5706 5712 5979 6087 6282 6412 6427 6499 6584 6649 6883 6913 7103 7134 7172 7212 7233 7321 7367 7416 7457 7612 7727 7855 8081 8361 8686 8781 8791 8811 8906 8954 9228 9247 9248 9499 9558 9779 9813 and will get Rs 500.

The eighth prize winners are 6940 9732 3627 9964 2757 6609 4514 6695 2901 6793 7606 2663 4411 2354 4337 3668 2759 3113 7105 2837 4238 8313 2942 5906 9156 4505 5704 0578 0901 5399 4642 3917 1983 0508 4360 9175 7621 1249 4554 3772 8164 6550 7937 0714 7888 6572 2089 6338 1927 3466 2334 7431 4347 2838 2739 2357 0973 6232 5932 7248 1139 6166 5834 5806 2439 0324 3239 3048 9809 1222 6420 0382 3964 2633 3681 8896 3775 7398 6531 8501 1490 0633 3264 8699 4731 9382 7272 6875 5362 6933 3229 9727 8997 and will get Rs 100.

Steps to check the 'Winwin W-640' result on November 1:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website—keralalotteryresult.net—or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 1.11.2021 Winwin W-640' lottery and click on it

> A new page will display 'Winwin W-640' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967 and released its first lottery ticket on November 1 the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried the first prize of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries—Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries—and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk lottery offices are functioning in the state—one each at Punalur in the Kollam district, Kattappana in Idukki and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode district, as per the directorate of Kerala state lotteries.