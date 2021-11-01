MARKET NEWS

Kerala Lottery Result Declared: 'Winwin W-640' lottery winners announced

Kerala Lottery Result Declared: The first prize winner of 'Winwin W-640' will take home Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

Moneycontrol News
November 01, 2021 / 03:55 PM IST
Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967.

Kerala Lottery Result Declared: The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced winners of the 'Winwin W-640' lottery on November 1 at 3 pm and the result can be checked at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of 'Winwin W-640' is WH 334823 and will take home Rs 75 lakh.

The second prize winner is WA 617982 and  will get Rs 5 lakh.

The third prize winners are WA 277552 WB 641457 WC 325358 WD 319075 WE 590938 WF 279150 WG 565160 WH 585924 WJ 858800 WK 263905 WL 200529 WM 761513 and will get Rs 1 lakh.

The winners of the consolation prize are WA 334823  WB 334823 WC 334823  WD 334823 WE 334823  WF 334823  WG 334823  WJ 334823  WK 334823  WL 334823  WM 334823 and will get Rs 8,000.

The fourth prize winners are 1798  3178  3650  3764  4659  4952  5014  5676  6341  6418  6436  6559 6637  7352  7840  7940  8537  9974 and will get Rs 5,000.

The fifth prize winners are 1064  3263  3677  4390  5464  6602  6845  9059  9892  9940 ad will get Rs 2,000.

The sixth prize winners are 0614  0849  1501  2020  2205  2212  2340  4682  5930  6387  7396  8459 8557  9959 and will get Rs 1000.

The seventh prize winners are 0096  0303  0315  0360  0447  0449 0958  0991  1016  1144  1331  1713  1842  1903  1923  1981  2041  2059  2378  2528  2541  2690  2906  2965  3028  3039  3867  4120  4516  4553  4572  4651  4837  4869  5035  5104  5118  5233  5291  5316  5322  5377  5474  5706  5712  5979  6087  6282  6412  6427  6499  6584  6649  6883  6913  7103  7134  7172  7212  7233  7321  7367  7416  7457  7612  7727  7855  8081  8361  8686  8781  8791 8811  8906  8954  9228  9247  9248 9499  9558  9779  9813 and will get Rs 500.

The eighth prize winners are 6940  9732  3627  9964  2757  6609  4514  6695  2901  6793  7606  2663  4411  2354  4337  3668  2759  3113  7105  2837  4238  8313  2942  5906  9156  4505  5704  0578  0901  5399  4642  3917  1983  0508  4360  9175  7621  1249  4554  3772  8164  6550  7937  0714  7888  6572  2089  6338  1927  3466  2334  7431  4347  2838  2739  2357  0973  6232  5932  7248  1139  6166  5834  5806  2439  0324  3239  3048  9809  1222  6420  0382  3964  2633  3681  8896  3775  7398  6531  8501  1490  0633  3264  8699  4731  9382  7272  6875  5362  6933  3229  9727  8997 and will get Rs 100.

Steps to check the 'Winwin W-640' result on November 1:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website—keralalotteryresult.net—or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 1.11.2021 Winwin W-640' lottery and click on it

> A new page will display 'Winwin W-640' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967 and released its first lottery ticket on November 1 the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried the first prize of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries—Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries—and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk lottery offices are functioning in the state—one each at Punalur in the Kollam district, Kattappana in Idukki and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode district, as per the directorate of Kerala state lotteries.

Catch our full coverage of the Kerala lottery
first published: Nov 1, 2021 08:22 am

