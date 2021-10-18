MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Kerala Lottery Result: 'Winwin W-638' lottery winners to be announced at 3 pm

Kerala Lottery Result: The first prize winner of 'Winwin W-638' will take home Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

Moneycontrol News
October 18, 2021 / 07:42 AM IST
Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967.

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967.


Kerala Lottery Result: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce winners of the 'Winwin W-638' lottery on October 18 at 3 pm and the result can be checked at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of 'Winwin W-638' will take home Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively.

Steps to check the 'Sthree Sakthi SS-259' result on June 25:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website—keralalotteryresult.net—or click here

Close

Related stories

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 18.10.2021 Winwin W-638' lottery and click on it

> A new page will display 'Winwin W-638' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967 and released its first lottery ticket on November 1 the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried the first prize of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries—Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries—and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk lottery offices are functioning in the state—one each at Punalur in the Kollam district, Kattappana in Idukki and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode district, as per the directorate of Kerala state lotteries.

Catch our full coverage of the Kerala lottery

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Kerala Lottery #Winwin W-638
first published: Oct 18, 2021 07:40 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.