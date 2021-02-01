MARKET NEWS

Kerala Lottery Result: ‘Winwin W-601’ lottery winners to be announced today at 3 pm

Kerala Lottery Result: The first prize winner of 'Winwin W-601' will take home Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 5 lakh and the third prize Rs 1 lakh.

Moneycontrol News
February 01, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

Kerala Lottery Result 'Winwin W-601': The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the winners of the 'Winwin W-601' lottery at 3 pm on February 1. Those who purchased the tickets can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of the Kerala state lottery 'Winwin W-601' will take home Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 5 lakh and the third Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize winner gets Rs 8,000.

The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eight prize winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively.

Steps to check the 'Winwin W-601' result on February 1:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website —keralalotteryresult.net or click here

Close

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 1.2. 2021 Winwin W-601' and click on it

> A new page will display 'Winwin W-601' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. and it released its first lottery ticket on November 1 that year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries—Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries—and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning —one each at Punalur in Kollam district, Kattappana in Idukki and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries.
TAGS: #Business #Current Affairs #India #Winwin W-601
first published: Feb 1, 2021 07:31 am

