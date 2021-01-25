MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Kerala Lottery Result: ‘Winwin W-600’ lottery winners to be announced today at 3 pm

First prize winner of the Kerala state lottery 'Winwin W-600' will take home Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh.

Moneycontrol News
January 25, 2021 / 07:46 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Kerala Lottery Result 'Winwin W-600': The Kerala State Lottery Department to announce the winners of the 'Winwin W-600' lottery at 3.00 pm on January 25. Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of the Kerala state lottery 'Winwin W-600' will take home Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth prize winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1000, Rs 500,  and Rs 100 respectively.

Steps to check the 'Winwin W-600' result on January 25:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- keralalotteryresult.net or click here

Close

Related stories

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 25.1.2021 Winwin W-600' and click on it

> A new page will display 'Winwin W-600' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1 that year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries -- Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries -- and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Kerala Lottery #Winwin W-600
first published: Jan 25, 2021 07:46 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's Test Series win will change the ad world; IT fetes Biden Immigration bill and Q3 results; Why more luxury cars are heading to India

Corporate Buzz | India's Test Series win will change the ad world; IT fetes Biden Immigration bill and Q3 results; Why more luxury cars are heading to India

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.