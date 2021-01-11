MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Kerala Lottery Result: 'WinWin W-598' lottery winners to be announced at 3 pm today

Kerala Lottery Result: The first prize winner of the Kerala state lottery 'WinWin W-598' will take home Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST
Image: Pixabay

Image: Pixabay

Kerala Lottery Result 'WinWin W-598': The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce winners of the 'WinWin W-598' lottery at 3.00 pm on January 11. Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of the Kerala state lottery 'WinWin W-598' will take home Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively.

Steps to check the 'WinWin W-598' result on January 11:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- keralalotteryresult.net or click here

Close

Related stories

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 11.1.2021 WinWin W-598' and click on it

> A new page will display 'WinWin W-598' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1 that year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries -- Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami lotteries -- and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Kerala Lottery #WinWin W-598
first published: Jan 11, 2021 07:30 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.