Kerala Lottery Result: 'Win Win W-606' lottery winners to be announced today at 3 pm

Kerala Lottery Result 'Win Win W-606': The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the winners of its 'Win Win W-606' lottery on March 8 at 3.00 pm. Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of the Kerala state lottery 'Win Win W-606' will take home Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs five lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs one lakh. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

Steps to check the 'Win Win W-606' result on March 8:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- keralalotteryresult.net or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 8.3.2021 Win Win W-606' and click on it

> A new page will display 'Win Win W-606' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1 that year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries -- Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries -- and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.