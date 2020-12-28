MARKET NEWS

Kerala lottery result: 'Win-Win W-596' lottery winners to be declared today at 3 pm

Kerala lottery result: The first prize winner will get Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize will win Rs 5 lakh. The third prize is worth Rs 1,00,000.

Moneycontrol News
December 28, 2020 / 07:43 AM IST
Source: Pixabay

Kerala lottery result Win-Win W-596: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the winners of Win-Win W-596 at 3.00 pm on December 28. Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner will get Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize will win Rs 5 lakh. The third prize is worth Rs 1,00,000.

There is also a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth prize winner will get Rs 5,000 and the fifth prize is worth Rs 2,000.

The sixth, seventh, eighth prize winners will get Rs 1,000, 500, 100, respectively.

Steps to check the 'Win-Win W-596' result on December 28:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- keralalotteryresult.net or click here

> Look for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 28.12.2020 Win-Win W-596 and click on it

> A new page will display Win-Win W-596 lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1, the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries - Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami lotteries - and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Kerala Lottery #Win-Win W-596
first published: Dec 28, 2020 07:43 am

