Kerala lottery result: 'Win-Win W-591' lottery winners to be announced today at 3 pm

Kerala lottery result Win-Win W-591: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the winners of Win-Win W-591 at 3 pm on November 23. Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of the Kerala state lottery 'Win-Win W-591' will take home Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs five lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs one lakh. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

Steps to check the 'Win-Win W-591' result on November 23:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- keralalotteryresult.net or click here > Look for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 23.11.2020 Win-Win W-591 and click on it

> A new page will display Win-Win W-591 lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1, the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries - Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami lotteries - and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.