Last Updated : Nov 16, 2020 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala lottery result: Win-Win W-590 lottery winners to be declared at 3 pm

The first prize winner will get Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize will win Rs 5 lakh. The third prize is worth Rs 1,00,000.

Moneycontrol News
Kerala lottery result Win-Win W-590: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the winners of Win-Win W-590 at 3.00 pm on November 16. Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner will get Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize will win Rs 5 lakh. The third prize is worth Rs 1,00,000.

There is also a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth prize winner will get Rs 5,000 and the fifth prize is worth Rs 2,000.

Close

The sixth, seventh, eighth prize winners will get Rs 1,000, 500, 100, respectively.

Steps to check the 'Win-Win W-590' result on November 16:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- keralalotteryresult.net or click here
> Look for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 16.11.2020 Win-Win W-590 and click on it

> A new page will display Nirmal NR-198 lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1, the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries - Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami lotteries - and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.
First Published on Nov 16, 2020 09:35 am

tags #India #Kerala #Kerala lottery result #Win-Win W-590

