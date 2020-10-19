172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|kerala-lottery-result-win-win-w-586-lottery-winners-to-be-announced-today-at-3-pm-5980121.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 08:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala lottery result: 'Win-Win W-586' lottery winners to be announced today at 3 pm

Kerala lottery result: The first prize winner of the 'Win-Win W-586' lottery will take home Rs 75 lakh.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

Kerala lottery result 'Win-Win W-586': The Kerala State Lottery Department to be announced the results of 'Win-Win W-586' on October 19 at 3 pm. Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of the Kerala state lottery 'Win-Win W-586' will take home Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 5 lakh and third prize winners will get Rs one lakh.

The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

Prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can be claimed by the winner from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for the prize money above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to submit their tickets before a bank or government lottery office along with their identity proof.

Steps to check the 'Win-Win W-586' result on October 19:

> Visit the Kerala Lotteries official website for results keralalotteryresult.net
> Look for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 19.10.2020 'Win-Win W-586' and click on it

> A new page will open where users can check the result.

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1, the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries, which are Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami lotteries and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.
First Published on Oct 19, 2020 08:56 am

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Kerala Lottery #Winwin W-586

