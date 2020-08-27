Kerala lottery result today: Karunya Plus KN-331 winners announced

The Kerala state lottery department announced the results of August 27 Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 331 at 3 pm. Those who tried their luck in this lottery can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net

The first prize winner is ticket number PP-417106, which bagged a whopping Rs 80 lakh. The second prize was drawn by ticket number PU-337235, which won Rs 10 lakh, while third prize worth Rs 1 lakh was won by ticket numbers PN-225298, PO-539042, PP-150862, PR-146595, PS-485726, PT-271920, PU-711798, PV-152881, PW-201969, PX-296999, PY-581762 and PZ-144462.

The consolation prize of Rs 8,000 was won by ticket numbers PN 417106, PO 417106, PR 417106, PS 417106, PT 417106, PU 417106, PV 417106 PW 417106, PX 417106, PY 417106 and PZ 417106.

The fourth prize of Rs 5,000 was drawn by tickets ending with the following numbers: 9198 29904 9800 5403 4414 1651 3481 2085 6541 4757 0593 0004 4285 4252 5762 1118 0378 1770.

The fifth prize worth Rs 1,000 was won by tickets ending with the following numbers: 0202 1644 6304 8419 5955 1516 0901 5309 5234 6973 6839 4505 0587 2862 3983 0188 7123 8039 8216 7214 6147 7325 9995 9841 3497 7717 5837 0566 4281 4147 7072 3424.

The sixth prize of Rs 500 was drawn by tickets ending with the following numbers: 1440 5442 3414 3404 7364 6812 6512 2781 2108 6680 2706 6662 0353 7924 9769 8655 2960 8135 1107 3043 2105 9927 3929 8306 2939 1706 4886 4489 0906 8653 1031 1920 9092 7429 8598 7562 1918 3797 2583 8812 1694 8562 9391 7331 5649 5328 6874 4756 3550 2147 9112 2497 4031 1475 6504 2231 9705 6244 5937 2756 2914 9738 3559 9594 5991 6095 9045 1474 8145 1887 0937 5121 9542 6492 1870 3160.

The seventh prize worth Rs 100 was won by tickets ending with the following numbers: 7897 2420 4779 3770 3411 3356 7692 1084 3835 7826 3137 4707 9663 0232 3724 9929 5401 6866 2680 9067 7732 6775 7652 2341 1535 1989 2244 1463 3332 2780 9262 6588 0022 3572 4143 9563 2500 5495 0667 5610 3109 9147 9869 6054 4991 3233 4731 2453 8913 4075 0598 5574 2677 6311 7726 1774 4788 4296 9207 1144 9685 4848 6912 8122 0090 0066 4194 2877 6471 1076 6188 8809 6806 9637 6339 8138 7818 0162 5152 7903 7286 4022 4142 0725 3516 0978 3630 3221 4635 7419 6614 2037 4561 8042 0325 2468 3487 7513 9720 2681 7682 0684 4605 7174 6921 5195 4311 3124 6176 9613 4033 9254 4301 5124 9619 6038 8828 9388 9868 8180

The prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can be claimed by the winner from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for the prize money above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to submit their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with their identity proofs.

How to check Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-331 result 27.08.20:

> Visit the Kerala Lotteries official website for results - keralalotteryresult.net> Look for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 27.08.20 Karunya Plus KN-331’ and click on it

> A new page will open where users can check whether their lottery number won or not.

In 1967, Kerala set up India’s first lottery department. The department which came into existence on September 1, 1967, released its first lottery ticket on November 1, the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries, which are Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami lotteries and six bumper lotteries.

Also, more than three Taluk Lottery Offices are also functioning one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.