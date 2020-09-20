Kerala lottery result: 'Thiruvonam Bumper 2020 BR-75' lottery winners to be declared at 3 pm

The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce results of the 'Thiruvonam Bumper 2020 BR-75' lottery on September 20 at 3.00 pm. Those who tried their luck in this lottery can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The winner will take home Rs 12 crore. The second prize winner will get Rs 1 crore, while third prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh.

The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prize winners will get Rs 5,00,000, Rs 1,00,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000, respectively.

Prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can be claimed by the winner from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for the prize money above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to submit their tickets before a bank or government lottery office along with their identity proof.

Steps to check the Thiruvonam Bumper 2020 BR-75 lottery result on September 20:

> Visit the Kerala Lotteries official website for results keralalotteryresult.net or click here > Look for ‘ Thiruvonam Bumper 2020 BR-75’ and click on it

> A new page will open where users can check the result.

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1, the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries, which are Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami lotteries and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.