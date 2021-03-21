Kerala Lottery Result: 'Summer Bumper 2021 BR-78' lottery winners to be announced today at 3 pm

Kerala Lottery Result 'Summer Bumper 2021 BR-78': The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the winners of the 'Summer Bumper 2021 BR-78' lottery on March 21 at 3 pm. Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of the Kerala state lottery 'Summer Bumper 2021 BR-78' will take home Rs 6 crore. The second prize winner will get Rs 25 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 5 lakh. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 1 lakh.

The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will get Rs 1 lakh, Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000 and Rs 500, respectively.

Steps to check the 'Summer Bumper 2021 BR-78' result on March 21:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- at keralalotteryresult.net or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 21.3.2021 Summer Bumper 2021 BR-78' lottery and click on it

> A new page will display 'Summer Bumper 2021 BR-78' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1 that year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries -- Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries -- and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.