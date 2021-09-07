MARKET NEWS

Kerala lottery Result: 'Sthree Sakthi SS-277' lottery winners to be announced at 3 pm

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1 that year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

Moneycontrol News
September 07, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST
Kerala Lottery Result 'Sthree Sakthi SS-277 lottery': The Kerala State Lottery Department to announce the winners of the 'Sthree Sakthi SS-277' lottery' at 3.00 pm on September 7 Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

Steps to check the 'Sthree Sakthi SS-277' lottery result on September 7:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- keralalotteryresult.net or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 7.9.2021 Sthree Sakthi SS-277 Lottery' and click on it

> A new page will display 'Sthree Sakthi SS-277 Lottery' lottery results

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries -- Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries -- and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Kerala Lottery #lottery #Sthree Sakthi SS-277
first published: Sep 7, 2021 07:41 am

