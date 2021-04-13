English
Kerala lottery Result: 'Sthree Sakthi SS 256' lottery winners to be announced today at 3 pm

Kerala Lottery Result: The first prize winner of the Kerala state lottery 'Sthree Sakthi SS 256' will take home Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 5,000. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

Moneycontrol News
April 13, 2021 / 07:52 AM IST
Representational image: Shutterstock

Kerala Lottery Result 'Sthree Sakthi  SS 256': The Kerala State Lottery Departmentto announce winners of the 'Karunya Plus SS-256' lottery on April 13 at 3 pm. Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of the Kerala state lottery 'Sthree Sakthi  SS 256' will take home Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 5,000. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will get Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100, respectively.

Steps to check the 'Sthree Sakthi  SS 256' result on April 13:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- at keralalotteryresult.net or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 13.4.2021 Sthree Sakthi  SS 256lottery and click on it

> A new page will display 'Sthree Sakthi  SS 256' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1 that year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries -- Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries -- and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.

Catch our full coverage of the Kerala lottery
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Kerala Lottery #lottery #Sthree Sakthi SS 256
first published: Apr 13, 2021 07:52 am

