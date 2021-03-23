English
Kerala Lottery Result: 'Sthree Sakthi SS-253' lottery winners to be announced today at 3 pm

Moneycontrol News
March 23, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST
Representative image

Kerala Lottery Result 'Sthree Sakthi SS-253': The Kerala State Lottery Department to announce winners of the 'Sthree Sakthi SS-253' lottery at 3 pm on March 23. Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of the Kerala state lottery 'Sthree Sakthi SS-253' will take home Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 5,000. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will get Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100, respectively.

Steps to check the 'Sthree Sakthi SS-253' result on March 23:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- at keralalotteryresult.net or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 23.3.2021 Sthree Sakthi SS-253lottery and click on it

> A new page will display 'Sthree Sakthi SS-253' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1 that year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries -- Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries -- and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Current Affairs #India #Kerala Lottery #lottery #Sthree Sakthi SS-253
first published: Mar 23, 2021 08:00 am

