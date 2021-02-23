English
Kerala Lottery Result Declared: 'Sthree Sakthi SS-249' winner announced; Check details at keralalotteryresult.net

Kerala Lottery Result Declared: The first prize winner of the Kerala state lottery 'Sthree Sakthi SS-249' will take home Rs 75 lakh.

February 23, 2021 / 03:58 PM IST

Kerala Lottery Result 'Sthree Sakthi SS-249' declared: The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the winners of the 'Sthree Sakthi SS-249' on February 23 at 3 pm. Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner ticket number is SK-575906 which bagged a whopping Rs 75 lakh. The second prize is ticket number SE-138305 which gets Rs 10 lakh, while the third prize winners are 2736 2247 4884 9514 0919 5804 1452 7631 2027 9861 7551 0926 8423 8639 3428 7874 4372 5121 that gets worth Rs 5000.

The consolation prize winners are SA-575906 SB-575906 SC-575906 SD-575906 SE-575906 SF-575906 SG-575906 SH-575906 SJ-575906 SL-575906 SM-575906 which gets Rs 8,000.

The fourth prize ticket winners which will Rs 2000 are 0107  0996  1130  1147  2598  5221  5450  5587  6686  7756.

The fifth prize ticket winners which will get Rs 1000 are 0381  0837  0846  1030  3019  3217  3535  4692  5255  5320  5838  6276  6406  6862  7393  7483  8895  9406.

The sixth prize ticket winners which will get Rs 500 are 9306  1103  5713  3295  4702  6386  5707  9533  7962  6871  6190  0470  1736  2434  4194  9025  6576  5555  6898  1267  9377  1453  6669  4893  0611  4900  0538  8110  6853  7823  6574  3306  2754 0985  5363  1906  9661  7852  1949  1383  8025  7586  4036.

The seventh prize ticket winners which will get Rs 200 are 2014  6755  8476  5207  5332  5866  1732  5108  2764  2118  6653  5138  1056  8182  1173  5688  1597  5929  1857  1530  1161  4406  2311  6343  1445  8104  1070  3608  0250  5829  1871  3043  6099  4345  0112  6900  5844  2190  2647  5563  7721  5545  2837  1835.

The eight prize ticket winners which will get Rs 100 are 7900  8139  1335  6223  8120  1287  8139  0274  7507  9163  1096  4596  4052  4643  0328  9061  9364  4498  5798  6878  9701  7304  5588  2983  1610  8932  9608  8372  7994  3774  5183  1347  8693  2333  0181  2284  3426  6089  7602  6260  3734  5873  0024  7522  0831  4862  6187  5342  4553  1745  0752  4635  9779  3307  9716  7045  9431  5877  6783  7143  3081  4757  6016  0293  0770  1559  2907  0313  5286  5052  1713  3939  6939  7521  6220  6842  9842  9837  2748  3798  4837  9898  1830  9321  2480  7154  9599  3156  1377  5497  0622  0259  7718  8605  4175  6822  9681  8311  7115  1844  5078  2596  1411  1306  6580  2353  6388  2373  5891  7899  5509  2674  4491  3587  2433.

Steps to check the 'Sthree Sakthi SS-249' result on February 23:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- keralalotteryresult.net or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 23.2.2021 Sthree Sakthi SS-249' and click on it

> A new page will display 'Sthree Sakthi SS-249' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1 that year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries -- Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries -- and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.

Moneycontrol News
first published: Feb 23, 2021 08:15 am

