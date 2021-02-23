Kerala Lottery Result Declared: 'Sthree Sakthi SS-249' winner announced; Check details at keralalotteryresult.net

Kerala Lottery Result 'Sthree Sakthi SS-249' declared: The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the winners of the 'Sthree Sakthi SS-249' on February 23 at 3 pm. Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner ticket number is SK-575906 which bagged a whopping Rs 75 lakh. The second prize is ticket number SE-138305 which gets Rs 10 lakh, while the third prize winners are 2736 2247 4884 9514 0919 5804 1452 7631 2027 9861 7551 0926 8423 8639 3428 7874 4372 5121 that gets worth Rs 5000.

The consolation prize winners are SA-575906 SB-575906 SC-575906 SD-575906 SE-575906 SF-575906 SG-575906 SH-575906 SJ-575906 SL-575906 SM-575906 which gets Rs 8,000.

The fourth prize ticket winners which will Rs 2000 are 0107 0996 1130 1147 2598 5221 5450 5587 6686 7756.

The fifth prize ticket winners which will get Rs 1000 are 0381 0837 0846 1030 3019 3217 3535 4692 5255 5320 5838 6276 6406 6862 7393 7483 8895 9406.

The sixth prize ticket winners which will get Rs 500 are 9306 1103 5713 3295 4702 6386 5707 9533 7962 6871 6190 0470 1736 2434 4194 9025 6576 5555 6898 1267 9377 1453 6669 4893 0611 4900 0538 8110 6853 7823 6574 3306 2754 0985 5363 1906 9661 7852 1949 1383 8025 7586 4036.

The seventh prize ticket winners which will get Rs 200 are 2014 6755 8476 5207 5332 5866 1732 5108 2764 2118 6653 5138 1056 8182 1173 5688 1597 5929 1857 1530 1161 4406 2311 6343 1445 8104 1070 3608 0250 5829 1871 3043 6099 4345 0112 6900 5844 2190 2647 5563 7721 5545 2837 1835.

The eight prize ticket winners which will get Rs 100 are 7900 8139 1335 6223 8120 1287 8139 0274 7507 9163 1096 4596 4052 4643 0328 9061 9364 4498 5798 6878 9701 7304 5588 2983 1610 8932 9608 8372 7994 3774 5183 1347 8693 2333 0181 2284 3426 6089 7602 6260 3734 5873 0024 7522 0831 4862 6187 5342 4553 1745 0752 4635 9779 3307 9716 7045 9431 5877 6783 7143 3081 4757 6016 0293 0770 1559 2907 0313 5286 5052 1713 3939 6939 7521 6220 6842 9842 9837 2748 3798 4837 9898 1830 9321 2480 7154 9599 3156 1377 5497 0622 0259 7718 8605 4175 6822 9681 8311 7115 1844 5078 2596 1411 1306 6580 2353 6388 2373 5891 7899 5509 2674 4491 3587 2433.