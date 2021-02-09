MARKET NEWS

Kerala lottery Result Declared: 'Sthree Sakthi SS-247' lottery winners announced

Kerala Lottery Result: The first prize winner of the Kerala state lottery 'Sthree Sakthi SS-247' will take home Rs 75 lakh.

Moneycontrol News
February 09, 2021 / 03:27 PM IST
Representative image

Kerala Lottery Result 'Sthree Sakthi SS-247': The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the winners of the 'Sthree Sakthi SS-247' lottery on February 9 at 3 pm. Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner ticket number is SD-248751 which bagged a whopping Rs 75 lakh. The second prize is ticket number SL-567001 which gets Rs 10 lakh, while the third prize winners are 0029  1265  2057  2362  2442  2620  3237  4091  4195  4823  5044  5649  5751  6155  6431  6673  7831  8027 that gets worth Rs 5000.

 

The consolation prize winners are SA 248751  SB 248751 SC 248751  SE 248751 SF 248751  SG 248751 SH 248751  SJ 248751 SK 248751  SL 248751  SM 248751 which gets Rs 8,000.

The fourth prize ticket winners which will Rs 2000 are 0556  1559  2625  4914  5145  6898  7629  7849  9697  9703.

Close

The fifth prize ticket winners which will get Rs 1,000 are 7064 3070 4512 8029 6902 1784 3612 4142 5573 6519 9687 9270 5243 7751 9126 6069 6128 2296.

 

The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will get Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100 respectively.

Steps to check the 'Sthree Sakthi SS-247' result on February 9

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- keralalotteryresult.net or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 9.2.2021 Sthree Sakthi SS-247' and click on it

> A new page will display 'Sthree Sakthi SS-247' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1 that year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries -- Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries -- and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.
TAGS: #Business #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #lottery
first published: Feb 9, 2021 09:11 am

