Kerala lottery Result Declared: 'Sthree Sakthi SS-247' lottery winners announced

Representative image

Kerala Lottery Result 'Sthree Sakthi SS-247': The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the winners of the 'Sthree Sakthi SS-247' lottery on February 9 at 3 pm. Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner ticket number is SD-248751 which bagged a whopping Rs 75 lakh. The second prize is ticket number SL-567001 which gets Rs 10 lakh, while the third prize winners are 0029 1265 2057 2362 2442 2620 3237 4091 4195 4823 5044 5649 5751 6155 6431 6673 7831 8027 that gets worth Rs 5000.

The consolation prize winners are SA 248751 SB 248751 SC 248751 SE 248751 SF 248751 SG 248751 SH 248751 SJ 248751 SK 248751 SL 248751 SM 248751 which gets Rs 8,000.

The fourth prize ticket winners which will Rs 2000 are 0556 1559 2625 4914 5145 6898 7629 7849 9697 9703.

The fifth prize ticket winners which will get Rs 1,000 are 7064 3070 4512 8029 6902 1784 3612 4142 5573 6519 9687 9270 5243 7751 9126 6069 6128 2296.

The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will get Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100 respectively.

Steps to check the 'Sthree Sakthi SS-247' result on February 9

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- keralalotteryresult.net or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 9.2.2021 Sthree Sakthi SS-247' and click on it

> A new page will display 'Sthree Sakthi SS-247' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1 that year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries -- Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries -- and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.