Kerala lottery result: 'Sthree Sakthi SS-228' lottery result to be announced today at 3 pm

The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the results of the September 22 'Sthree Sakthi SS-228' lottery at 3 pm. Those who tried their luck in this lottery can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The winner will take home Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh, while the third prize winner will get Rs 5000.

The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will get Rs 2000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100, respectively. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

Prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can be claimed by the winner from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for the prize money above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to submit their tickets before a bank or government lottery office along with their identity proof.

Steps to check the 'Sthree Sakthi SS-228' lottery result on September 22:

> Visit the Kerala Lotteries official website for results - keralalotteryresult.net or click here > Look for ‘Sthree Sakthi SS-228’ and click on it

> A new page will open where users can check the result.

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1, the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries, which are Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami lotteries and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.