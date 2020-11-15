Kerala lottery result: 'Pooja Bumper 2020 BR-76' lottery winners to be announced today at 3 pm

Kerala lottery result 'Pooja Bumper 2020 BR-76': The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce results of the November 15 Kerala Lottery 'Pooja Bumper 2020 BR-76' at 3 pm. Results will be declared at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of the Kerala state lottery 'Pooja Bumper 2020 BR-76' will bag Rs 5 crores, while the second and third prize winners will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 1 lakh.

The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will get Rs 1 lakh, Rs 5,000, Rs 2000, Rs 1000 and Rs 500, respectively.

Prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can be claimed by the winner from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for the prize money above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to submit their tickets before a bank or government lottery office along with their identity proof.

Steps to check Kerala Lottery 'Pooja Bumper 2020 BR-76' result on November 15:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- keralalotteryresult.net or click here > Look for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 15.11.20 Pooja Bumper 2020 BR-76’ and click on it

> A new page will display 'Pooja Bumper 2020 BR-76' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1, the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries - Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami lotteries - and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.