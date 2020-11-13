Kerala lottery result November 13: Nirmal NR-198 lottery winners to be announced at 3 pm

Kerala lottery result 'Nirmal NR-198': The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce results of the November 13 'Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-198' at 3.00 pm. Results will be declared at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of the Kerala state lottery Nirmal NR-198 will bag Rs 70 lakh, while the second and third prize winners will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prize winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively.

Prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can be claimed by the winner from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for the prize money above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to submit their tickets before a bank or government lottery office along with their identity proof.

Steps to check 'Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-198' result on November 13:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- keralalotteryresult.net or click here > Look for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 13.11.20 Nirmal NR-198’ and click on it

> A new page will display Nirmal NR-198 lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1, the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries - Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami lotteries - and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.